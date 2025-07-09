Left Menu

India Introduces User-Friendly Portal for Disability Scheme Proposals

The Indian government has launched a new online portal to streamline the proposal submission and processing for the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS) and District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRC). The previous e-Anudaan portal has been replaced, ensuring seamless data migration and accessibility for all stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has unveiled a new online portal dedicated to simplifying the process of submitting proposals under significant disability support schemes, namely the Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS) and the District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRC) Scheme.

The initiative follows an announcement by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) that the former e-Anudaan portal has ceased operation for related proposals. Instead, a new portal, accessible at https://grants.depwd.gov.in, has been launched.

According to Under Secretary Ram Charan Meena, all existing data from the previous platform has been accurately transferred to the new system. Authorities and implementing agencies are advised to utilize the updated portal for both new and existing program applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

