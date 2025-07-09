Left Menu

Lavazza Calls for EU Deforestation Law Delay Amid Industry Debate

Lavazza urges a delay in the implementation of the EU's deforestation law, warning it could harm coffee producers in Africa and Central America and increase prices. The law mandates proving supply chains do not contribute to deforestation or face penalties, sparking debate among companies and environmental groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lavazza, a leading coffee maker, has urged the European Union to delay its deforestation law by an additional year. The current proposal could negatively impact producers in Africa and Central America and lead to higher prices, Lavazza argued on Wednesday.

The law aims to combat the estimated 10% of global deforestation attributed to EU consumption by requiring importers of products like soy, beef, cocoa, and coffee to demonstrate their supply chains are deforestation-free. Lavazza's chairman raised concerns about the coffee industry's readiness, contrasting it with the cocoa sector, which is better prepared due to fewer producing countries.

While Lavazza and similar companies advocate for a delay, others like Nestle support the legislation, emphasizing that postponement would harm the EU's credibility and undo years of investment in responsible sourcing. Environmental groups also oppose any delay, arguing it would damage the EU's reputation before the COP30 conference in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

