Lavazza Calls for EU Deforestation Law Delay Amid Industry Debate

Lavazza, a leading coffee maker, has urged the European Union to delay its deforestation law by an additional year. The current proposal could negatively impact producers in Africa and Central America and lead to higher prices, Lavazza argued on Wednesday.

The law aims to combat the estimated 10% of global deforestation attributed to EU consumption by requiring importers of products like soy, beef, cocoa, and coffee to demonstrate their supply chains are deforestation-free. Lavazza's chairman raised concerns about the coffee industry's readiness, contrasting it with the cocoa sector, which is better prepared due to fewer producing countries.

While Lavazza and similar companies advocate for a delay, others like Nestle support the legislation, emphasizing that postponement would harm the EU's credibility and undo years of investment in responsible sourcing. Environmental groups also oppose any delay, arguing it would damage the EU's reputation before the COP30 conference in Brazil.

