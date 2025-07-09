Left Menu

AAIB to Publicize Preliminary Report on Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is set to release a preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash of Air India Flight AI-171. Parliamentary discussions have intensified around aviation safety and sector growth, while officials analyze black box data for insights on the June tragedy that killed over 250 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 22:19 IST
AAIB to Publicize Preliminary Report on Ahmedabad Plane Crash
File photo of plane crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is poised to publish its preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash that resulted in over 250 fatalities. According to sources, the disclosure is anticipated within the next few days. This update was shared during a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Transport, Tourism, and Culture.

The committee convened to deliberate on aviation safety and maintenance amid India's fast-expanding air sector. Discussions highlighted the Air India Flight AI-171 tragedy that occurred on June 12, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Officials from AAIB assured the committee of the black box's integrity and the ongoing analysis of its data. The parliamentary agenda aimed to review safety protocols across the Civil Aviation Sector. Presentations were made by senior officials from DGCA, AAI, and several airlines, including Air India, under the chairmanship of MP Sanjay Jha.

On Tuesday, the Public Accounts Committee expressed concerns about aviation safety after the Air India crash and a rise in flight fares following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Investigations are led by AAIB's Director General, involving experts from various agencies, including the NTSB from the US. Notably, this marks India's first instance of independently decoding black box data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025