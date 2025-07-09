AAIB to Publicize Preliminary Report on Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is poised to publish its preliminary report on the Ahmedabad plane crash that resulted in over 250 fatalities. According to sources, the disclosure is anticipated within the next few days. This update was shared during a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Transport, Tourism, and Culture.

The committee convened to deliberate on aviation safety and maintenance amid India's fast-expanding air sector. Discussions highlighted the Air India Flight AI-171 tragedy that occurred on June 12, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Officials from AAIB assured the committee of the black box's integrity and the ongoing analysis of its data. The parliamentary agenda aimed to review safety protocols across the Civil Aviation Sector. Presentations were made by senior officials from DGCA, AAI, and several airlines, including Air India, under the chairmanship of MP Sanjay Jha.

On Tuesday, the Public Accounts Committee expressed concerns about aviation safety after the Air India crash and a rise in flight fares following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Investigations are led by AAIB's Director General, involving experts from various agencies, including the NTSB from the US. Notably, this marks India's first instance of independently decoding black box data.

