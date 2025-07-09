Left Menu

U.S. Considers Extending Duty-Free Access for African Products

The U.S. is contemplating extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act, allowing duty-free access for over 1,800 African products. However, this extension would require tackling existing tariffs and non-tariff barriers. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the necessity of addressing these barriers during discussions with West African leaders.

Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:25 IST
The United States is considering extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act, a crucial piece of legislation that provides duty-free access for over 1,800 products from sub-Saharan African nations. However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the need to address ongoing tariffs and non-tariff barriers in these countries.

The decision to extend the act beyond its current expiration in September will be left to Congress. Greer mentioned that a comprehensive evaluation of the existing trade barriers is necessary for the discussions to move forward.

Speaking at a meeting with West African leaders at the White House, Greer stated, "We still see many tariff and non-tariff barriers in Africa, so any discussion about that act would need to address these issues." The administration must consider these challenges to enhance trade relations with Africa.

