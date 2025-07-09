U.S. Considers Extending Duty-Free Access for African Products
The U.S. is contemplating extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act, allowing duty-free access for over 1,800 African products. However, this extension would require tackling existing tariffs and non-tariff barriers. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized the necessity of addressing these barriers during discussions with West African leaders.
The United States is considering extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act, a crucial piece of legislation that provides duty-free access for over 1,800 products from sub-Saharan African nations. However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the need to address ongoing tariffs and non-tariff barriers in these countries.
The decision to extend the act beyond its current expiration in September will be left to Congress. Greer mentioned that a comprehensive evaluation of the existing trade barriers is necessary for the discussions to move forward.
Speaking at a meeting with West African leaders at the White House, Greer stated, "We still see many tariff and non-tariff barriers in Africa, so any discussion about that act would need to address these issues." The administration must consider these challenges to enhance trade relations with Africa.