U.S. Considers Extending Duty-Free Access for African Products

The United States is considering extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act, a crucial piece of legislation that provides duty-free access for over 1,800 products from sub-Saharan African nations. However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted the need to address ongoing tariffs and non-tariff barriers in these countries.

The decision to extend the act beyond its current expiration in September will be left to Congress. Greer mentioned that a comprehensive evaluation of the existing trade barriers is necessary for the discussions to move forward.

Speaking at a meeting with West African leaders at the White House, Greer stated, "We still see many tariff and non-tariff barriers in Africa, so any discussion about that act would need to address these issues." The administration must consider these challenges to enhance trade relations with Africa.