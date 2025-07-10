Financial Turbulence: Thames Water Bonuses and UK’s Nuclear Stake

Amidst government warnings, Thames Water awarded senior staff bonuses totaling 2.5 million pounds, defying official advisories. The decision, confirmed by documents from the UK Parliament's environment committee, raises questions about financial governance and accountability.

Furthermore, the British government is set to acquire a minority 47.5% stake in the Sizewell C nuclear project. The remaining shares will be held by entities like Brookfield Asset Management, Centrica, and the French EDF.

In the finance sector, London-based fintech company Revolut seeks to raise new capital at a valuation of $65 billion, underlining its ambition and market position. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's anticipated visit to Scotland marks his first since the last US election.

