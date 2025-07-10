Left Menu

Financial Turbulence: Thames Water Bonuses and UK’s Nuclear Stake

Key stories include Thames Water awarding bonuses against government advisories, UK's minority stake in Sizewell C nuclear project, and Revolut seeking $65 billion valuation funding. Additionally, Trump plans a Scotland visit. These highlight financial and political dynamics in the UK and US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 07:45 IST
Financial Turbulence: Thames Water Bonuses and UK’s Nuclear Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst government warnings, Thames Water awarded senior staff bonuses totaling 2.5 million pounds, defying official advisories. The decision, confirmed by documents from the UK Parliament's environment committee, raises questions about financial governance and accountability.

Furthermore, the British government is set to acquire a minority 47.5% stake in the Sizewell C nuclear project. The remaining shares will be held by entities like Brookfield Asset Management, Centrica, and the French EDF.

In the finance sector, London-based fintech company Revolut seeks to raise new capital at a valuation of $65 billion, underlining its ambition and market position. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's anticipated visit to Scotland marks his first since the last US election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025