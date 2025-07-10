Delhi-NCR Deluge: Heavy Rains Trigger Work-from-Home Advisory in Gurugram

In light of torrential rains gripping the region, Gurugram's district administration has recommended a work-from-home directive for corporate and private institutions, aimed at alleviating potential traffic congestion. This advisory, placed for Thursday, July 10, is a response to the substantial 133mm of rainfall logged over 12 hours, with an exceptionally intense downpour of 103mm occurring between 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm on July 9.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the area, as Delhi and adjacent National Capital Region (NCR) locales remain under a continuous spell of rain that started on Wednesday evening. This weather change brings much-needed reprieve from the crippling heat and humidity, as overcast conditions envelop the region.

The incessant wet weather has resulted in widespread waterlogging across Gurugram, slowing traffic as vehicles navigate submerged roads. Forecasts from IMD and the Regional Met Centre of Chandigarh indicate ongoing rainfall prospects, with Ajmer in Rajasthan and Ambala in Haryana also experiencing similar conditions. Meanwhile, the havoc caused by the monsoon has been deadly in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 85 lives, underscoring the larger impact across central India.