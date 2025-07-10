Uttar Pradesh Ramps Up Security Measures for Kanwar Yatra

In a bid to ensure the Kanwar Yatra proceeds seamlessly and safely, Uttar Pradesh Police has activated a comprehensive security blueprint involving the deployment of multiple forces. The yatra, which begins July 11, will see heightened vigilance with personnel from Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Team, and Anti-Terror Squad in action.

The detailed plan, outlined by Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, includes a large police presence with thousands of officers patrolling 24/7. UP-112 teams are tasked with continuous oversight, while local divers are stationed at water bodies to assist if necessary. Strategic barricading and signage are also part of the safety measures.

Innovative technologies, such as the use of 395 drones and the installation of over 29,000 CCTV cameras, enhance monitoring capabilities. Efforts to streamline communication include disseminating critical information through social media and traditional media, ensuring devotees are well-informed. Traffic management strategies and precise route diversions further contribute to the smooth execution of this religious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)