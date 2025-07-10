Death Toll Rises to 15 in Gujarat Bridge Collapse Tragedy

The tragic collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district has led to the deaths of 15 people, with rescue operations ongoing as four individuals remain unaccounted for, authorities reported on Thursday.

A section of the bridge, which connects Vadodara and Anand, plunged into the Mahisagar river below, prompting a massive search and rescue effort led by both the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force. In addition to recovering the deceased, efforts are focused on two vehicles trapped in the sludge, said Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya, who emphasized the challenges posed by rising river levels due to heavy rainfall.

The incident has also drawn responses from top officials, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announcing compensations for affected families. Meanwhile, local authorities continue their recovery efforts as they stabilize an empty tanker precariously hanging from the collapsed structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)