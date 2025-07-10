Left Menu

Death Toll Rises to 15 in Gujarat Bridge Collapse Tragedy

The Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, has claimed 15 lives following the discovery of three more bodies. Rescue operations continue as officials search for four missing individuals amidst challenging weather conditions. Governmental aid has been announced for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:12 IST
Death Toll Rises to 15 in Gujarat Bridge Collapse Tragedy
Officials at the scene of the Gujarat bridge collapse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district has led to the deaths of 15 people, with rescue operations ongoing as four individuals remain unaccounted for, authorities reported on Thursday.

A section of the bridge, which connects Vadodara and Anand, plunged into the Mahisagar river below, prompting a massive search and rescue effort led by both the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force. In addition to recovering the deceased, efforts are focused on two vehicles trapped in the sludge, said Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya, who emphasized the challenges posed by rising river levels due to heavy rainfall.

The incident has also drawn responses from top officials, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announcing compensations for affected families. Meanwhile, local authorities continue their recovery efforts as they stabilize an empty tanker precariously hanging from the collapsed structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025