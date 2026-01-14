Turmoil in Tehran: Rising Death Toll and International Tensions

The death toll from the protests in Iran has surged to 2,571 as reported by the U.S.-based HRANA rights group. The Islamic Republic's clerical regime faces the largest dissent wave in years, raising potential for U.S. intervention amid accusations of foreign interference.

This renewed hostility between Washington and Tehran comes on the heels of last year's conflict involving U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. U.S. President Donald Trump has called for continued Iranian protests, suggesting military options are under consideration.

Despite allegations, Iran blames the unrest on 'terrorist operatives' with external guidance. As diplomatic efforts in the region continue, the protests highlight the internal challenges faced by Iran's leaders amidst mounting international scrutiny over their nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)