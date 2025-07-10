Left Menu

Gujarat's Bridge Tragedy: Politics and Accountability at the Crossroads

The collapse of Gambhira bridge in Vadodara has sparked a political storm, with AAP's Isudan Ghadhvi accusing BJP of corruption and negligence. Following the tragedy, where 15 have died and 4 are missing, rescue operations continue. The controversy deepens with calls for governmental accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:50 IST
Gujarat's Bridge Tragedy: Politics and Accountability at the Crossroads
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party President, Isudan Ghadhvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Vadodara has ignited a fierce political debate, with accusations leveled by Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party President Isudan Ghadhvi against the ruling BJP. Ghadhvi insists the collapse is an example of systemic corruption, drawing a direct link to BJP's governance.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Ghadhvi criticized the Chief Minister's response, expressing disbelief over the official statement that only one of the thirteen pillars was damaged. He argued that the administration has failed to adequately take responsibility for the incident.

Amid the political turmoil, rescue operations continue as officials report the death toll reaching 15 with four individuals still unaccounted for. National and State Disaster Response Forces are conducting extensive search operations, even as rain exacerbates the challenges faced by rescue teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025