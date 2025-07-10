Gujarat's Bridge Tragedy: Politics and Accountability at the Crossroads
The collapse of Gambhira bridge in Vadodara has sparked a political storm, with AAP's Isudan Ghadhvi accusing BJP of corruption and negligence. Following the tragedy, where 15 have died and 4 are missing, rescue operations continue. The controversy deepens with calls for governmental accountability.
The tragic collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Vadodara has ignited a fierce political debate, with accusations leveled by Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party President Isudan Ghadhvi against the ruling BJP. Ghadhvi insists the collapse is an example of systemic corruption, drawing a direct link to BJP's governance.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Ghadhvi criticized the Chief Minister's response, expressing disbelief over the official statement that only one of the thirteen pillars was damaged. He argued that the administration has failed to adequately take responsibility for the incident.
Amid the political turmoil, rescue operations continue as officials report the death toll reaching 15 with four individuals still unaccounted for. National and State Disaster Response Forces are conducting extensive search operations, even as rain exacerbates the challenges faced by rescue teams.
