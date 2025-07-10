Incessant Rains Cause Chaos: Delhi NCR and Surrounding Areas Battle Waterlogging Woes

Following relentless overnight rainfall, various areas of Gurugram are grappling with severe waterlogging problems. Recent images from Gurugram's Narsinghpur area demonstrate inundated roads, resulting in slowed-down traffic and difficulties for pedestrians. Subsequently, the Gurugram district administration advised all corporate offices and private institutions to encourage employees to work remotely on Thursday, July 10, to avert potential traffic congestion.

Over the past 12 hours, from 7 PM on July 9, 2025, to 7 AM on July 10, 2025, Gurugram recorded 133mm of rainfall, including an 'extremely intense spell' of 103mm between 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM on July 9, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert. Additionally, Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been experiencing continuous rainfall since last night.

The onset of rain on Wednesday evening provided much-needed respite from the oppressive humidity and high temperatures, with overcast skies prevailing across the area. The IMD predicts moderate rain for the capital, while thunderstorms with rain are expected over the next three days in Delhi. According to the Regional Met Centre in Chandigarh, Gurugram's weather is likely to remain with a generally cloudy sky accompanied by a few spells of rain or thundershowers over the next two days.

Ajmer in Rajasthan also experienced significant waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. The weather bureau forecasts persistent 'thunderstorm with rain' conditions in the district until July 13. Previously, the IMD had indicated active monsoon conditions would continue to affect central regions of the country over the next 4-5 days. In Delhi, waterlogged areas have prompted opposition AAP leaders to share images on their social media platforms, questioning the ruling BJP government's handling of the situation.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video online alleging waterlogged conditions in Shalimar Bagh, emphasizing infrastructure flaws in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's assembly constituency. In another post, Bharadwaj pointed out similar issues in Delhi's Patparganj area. Meanwhile, the devastating monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 85 fatalities, with 54 deaths attributed directly to rain-related incidents and an additional 31 due to road accidents, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

(With inputs from agencies.)