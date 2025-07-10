Left Menu

Bus Overturns in Udhampur, Injuring Seven

Seven passengers were injured when their bus skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The incident took place near Highway School, Sunetar. Local residents helped with the rescue operations, and all the injured have been reported to be in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:19 IST
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a passenger bus skidded off the road and overturned, leaving at least seven individuals injured. The mishap occurred near Highway School in the Sunetar area of Ramnagar tehsil.

Local villagers were quick to respond, notifying the authorities and extending a crucial helping hand in the rescue efforts. 'A passenger bus skidded off the road near Highway School, Sunetar, and overturned close to the roadside in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, injuring at least six to seven people,' officials confirmed.

According to the latest updates, all injured passengers have sustained only minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. Officials continue to investigate the details surrounding the accident while the community remains on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

