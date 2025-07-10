Bus Overturns in Udhampur, Injuring Seven

In a harrowing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a passenger bus skidded off the road and overturned, leaving at least seven individuals injured. The mishap occurred near Highway School in the Sunetar area of Ramnagar tehsil.

Local villagers were quick to respond, notifying the authorities and extending a crucial helping hand in the rescue efforts. 'A passenger bus skidded off the road near Highway School, Sunetar, and overturned close to the roadside in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, injuring at least six to seven people,' officials confirmed.

According to the latest updates, all injured passengers have sustained only minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition. Officials continue to investigate the details surrounding the accident while the community remains on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)