Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Hyderabad Cricket Association Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao and four others on charges of document forgery and fund misappropriation. Accusations include colluding for IPL ticket benefits and forging club documents for personal gains, leading to a comprehensive ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:58 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Hyderabad Cricket Association Scandal
Jagan Mohan Rao (FilePhoto: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action by arresting the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Jagan Mohan Rao, along with four other key office-bearers. This comes amidst serious allegations of forgery and misappropriation of funds within the organization.

Those apprehended alongside Rao include the HCA Treasurer, C.J. Srinivas Rao, and CEO Suneel Kante. Also among the detained are Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary Rajendra Yadav and President G. Kavitha. According to police reports, the scheme involved blackmailing IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad for complimentary tickets and corporate box access for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The investigation also uncovered that Rao, in cooperation with associates, allegedly forged documents to manipulate his position within the HCA. False signatures were used to alter the identity of the Sri Chakra Cricket Club from the Gowlipura Cricket Club, further implicating accomplices Rajendra Yadav and G. Kavitha in the plot. The investigation continues as more details emerge.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025