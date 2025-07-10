CBI Cracks Down on Hyderabad Cricket Association Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken decisive action by arresting the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Jagan Mohan Rao, along with four other key office-bearers. This comes amidst serious allegations of forgery and misappropriation of funds within the organization.

Those apprehended alongside Rao include the HCA Treasurer, C.J. Srinivas Rao, and CEO Suneel Kante. Also among the detained are Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary Rajendra Yadav and President G. Kavitha. According to police reports, the scheme involved blackmailing IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad for complimentary tickets and corporate box access for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The investigation also uncovered that Rao, in cooperation with associates, allegedly forged documents to manipulate his position within the HCA. False signatures were used to alter the identity of the Sri Chakra Cricket Club from the Gowlipura Cricket Club, further implicating accomplices Rajendra Yadav and G. Kavitha in the plot. The investigation continues as more details emerge.