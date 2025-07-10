Uttarakhand's Industrial Leap: ₹1 Lakh Crore Ceremony Set to Transform Future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a meeting at his residence to review the preparations for a landmark ₹1 lakh crore grounding ceremony in Rudrapur. The event is key to the state's industrial push, with CM Dhami pressing officials to ensure it is both grand and consequential.

The presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest signifies a proud moment for Uttarakhand. This ceremony promises to invigorate the state's industrial future, unlocking substantial employment opportunities for local youth, encouraging entrepreneurship, and promoting economic growth.

Highlighting the government's commitment to senior citizens, CM Dhami underscored legal measures and tribunals to protect their rights and welfare. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 is set to be rigorously enforced to uphold their dignity and security.

