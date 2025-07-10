Left Menu

Himachal's Swift Recovery: CM Sukhu's Emergency Action Plan

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expediting recovery efforts in flood-hit areas, emphasizing road restoration, water and electricity resumption, and family resettlement. He plans to seek a special relief package from Union Ministers and directs departments to prepare immediate project reports for infrastructure repairs.

Himachal's Swift Recovery: CM Sukhu's Emergency Action Plan
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu holds meeting with LoP Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instructed departments to hasten the restoration of roads and resume water and electricity supply in flood-affected regions. This action follows his meeting with Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur at the Thunag Rest House, assessing the damage in the Seraj region from recent torrential rains and cloudbursts.

CM Sukhu intends to visit Delhi to request a special relief package from Union Ministers. He has ordered the preparation of detailed project reports for infrastructure repairs within a week, spotlighting the 56-km Chail Chowk-Janjheli road for strengthening under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. Collaboration with opposition leaders and prioritizing key projects are pivotal to accelerating relief efforts.

The Chief Minister urges inter-departmental cooperation for quick restoration, noting that 60% of drinking water schemes are temporarily revived. The Public Works Department is tasked with restoring connectivity through Bailey and suspension bridges. Meanwhile, the DC of Mandi is identifying safe resettlement sites for families displaced by the devastation, with plans for prefabricated shelters.

