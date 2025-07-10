Left Menu

Asia Index Unveils New BSE Insurance Index

Asia Index, owned by BSE, has launched the BSE Insurance Index. Derived from the BSE 1000, it targets the insurance sector and is apt for ETFs, Index Funds, and performance benchmarking. The index, which caps stock weight at 25%, will be revised semi-annually.

Asia Index, a subsidiary fully owned by BSE, has announced the introduction of the BSE Insurance Index. This new index is specifically crafted from the BSE 1000's insurance sector constituents.

The BSE Insurance Index is designed to aid passive investment strategies like ETFs and Index Funds. It also serves as a measuring stick for analyzing the performance of various sectors within India.

Moreover, the index is crucial for setting benchmarks for Portfolio Management Services, mutual fund schemes, and fund portfolios. Stocks in this index will have their weight capped at 25%, and the index will undergo reconstitution twice a year, specifically in June and December.

