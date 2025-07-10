Delhi Turns the Tide: NDMC's Triumph Over Waterlogging

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has made notable progress in its efforts to combat waterlogging in Delhi. On Wednesday, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal assessed drainage operations on Africa Avenue road, remarking that no waterlogging complaints were recorded in NDMC areas. He credited this achievement to a combined team effort and reiterated the corporation's commitment to maintain a waterlogging-free environment for Delhi residents.

Inspection also extended to Bharti Nagar, where Chahal showcased the effectiveness of rainwater harvesting systems, which have helped mitigate past flooding issues. Chahal emphasized that NDMC has implemented several initiatives to manage water in low-lying zones, using pumps to redirect stagnant water to the Lodhi Road drain.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that despite recent heavy rains, areas known for chronic waterlogging, such as Minto Bridge, remained unaffected. Gupta highlighted ongoing efforts to rectify long-standing problems, expressing optimism for continued improvements in the future.

