Left Menu

Anand Rathi Wealth's Strong Q1 Performance: Record Profits and Growth

Anand Rathi Wealth reported a significant 28% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 94 crore for June 2025. With a 16% revenue increase, the wealth firm's AUM has escalated by 27% YOY. Their client-centric strategy resulted in record inflows and expanded client base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:55 IST
Anand Rathi Wealth's Strong Q1 Performance: Record Profits and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Rathi Wealth, a part of the Mumbai-based financial services conglomerate Anand Rathi, announced a remarkable 28% surge in profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 94 crore for the quarter ending June 2025.

The company's total revenue increased by 16%, hitting Rs 284.3 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 245.4 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, assets under management (AUM) experienced a robust 27% year-on-year growth, standing at Rs 87,797 crore.

In Q1 FY26, the firm achieved its highest quarterly net inflows of Rs 3,825 crore, with 598 new client families, pushing the total to 12,330. Low client attrition of 0.11% highlights the company's effective client-centric strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025