Anand Rathi Wealth's Strong Q1 Performance: Record Profits and Growth
Anand Rathi Wealth reported a significant 28% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 94 crore for June 2025. With a 16% revenue increase, the wealth firm's AUM has escalated by 27% YOY. Their client-centric strategy resulted in record inflows and expanded client base.
Anand Rathi Wealth, a part of the Mumbai-based financial services conglomerate Anand Rathi, announced a remarkable 28% surge in profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 94 crore for the quarter ending June 2025.
The company's total revenue increased by 16%, hitting Rs 284.3 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 245.4 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, assets under management (AUM) experienced a robust 27% year-on-year growth, standing at Rs 87,797 crore.
In Q1 FY26, the firm achieved its highest quarterly net inflows of Rs 3,825 crore, with 598 new client families, pushing the total to 12,330. Low client attrition of 0.11% highlights the company's effective client-centric strategy.
