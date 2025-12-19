Greece Coast Guard Rescues Record Migrant Flotilla

A dramatic rescue unfolded on Friday as Greece's Coast Guard saved approximately 540 migrants from a fishing boat near Europe's southernmost island, Gavdos, in what is one of the largest such operations in recent months.

The migrants, primarily hailing from Bangladesh, Egypt, and Pakistan, were discovered 16 nautical miles off Gavdos. They were transported to a temporary facility on Crete after reaching Agia Galini port. On Thursday, Frontex, the EU's border agency, rescued 70 migrants from two boats near Gavdos.

Greece, a frontline state during the 2015-16 migration crisis, has witnessed a rise in migrant flows particularly from Libya over the past year. The Greek government prioritizes deporting rejected asylum seekers as new EU migration regulations are set for 2026.

