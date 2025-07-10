Centre Partners with Andhra Pradesh for Drought Management

The central government has announced its intention to partner with Andhra Pradesh in implementing a long-term drought management strategy. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the collaboration during a review meeting held in Sri Sathya Sai district with state's Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu.

Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, Andhra Pradesh has been proactively addressing water scarcity and fostering sustainable agricultural practices. Chouhan highlighted the role of teams from Agriculture, ICAR, and Rural Development in crafting strategies to sustain crop yields during dry spells.

During a visit to Prasanthi Nilayam for Guru Purnima, which Chouhan attended with several state ministers, he expressed a deep sense of reverence and joy. Both Chouhan and Naidu were moved by the service-oriented atmosphere, particularly noting the operation of the Satya Sai Baba trust hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)