Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Meets Youth Innovators at Bharat Mandapam

As part of the pre-event proceedings of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today engaged with India’s emerging young leaders during Track-wise Presentations before a panel of Hon’ble Union Ministers at Bharat Mandapam, marking a significant milestone in structured youth–government engagement.

The interaction provided a high-level platform for direct dialogue between senior policymakers and outstanding youth representatives from across the country, reinforcing the Government of India’s commitment to institutionalising youth participation in policy formulation and nation-building.

During the session, young leaders presented action-oriented ideas, policy perspectives, and grassroots innovations across key national priority themes, including Building a Sustainable and Green Viksit Bharat, Enhancing Productivity through Smart and Sustainable Agriculture, and Innovation with Tradition: Building a Modern Bharat. The presentations reflected the diversity, creativity, and problem-solving capabilities of India’s youth, closely aligned with the country’s long-term vision of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development.

Addressing the participants, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised the importance of purposeful living and collective responsibility in shaping India’s future. Drawing from India’s civilisational values, he stated that life finds its true meaning when dedicated to the service of society and the nation. He encouraged young leaders to pursue ambitious goals with discipline, dedication, and focus, underscoring inner strength and commitment as defining attributes of effective leadership.

The Union Minister also acknowledged the guidance and vision of the Prime Minister in creating platforms that enable meaningful youth engagement, noting that initiatives such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue empower young citizens to contribute directly to the nation’s development journey.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through the MY Bharat platform, with the objective of embedding youth voices into governance, public policy, and national development discourse. The successful conduct of the interaction at Bharat Mandapam reaffirmed the Government of India’s recognition of youth as key stakeholders and partners in India’s transition towards becoming a developed nation.

Call to Action for Young Changemakers and Institutions:

The MY Bharat platform is encouraging students, young professionals, innovators, and grassroots leaders to actively participate in upcoming dialogue tracks and policy forums. Early engagement offers young leaders the opportunity to shape national priorities, influence governance frameworks, and contribute directly to the Viksit Bharat vision.