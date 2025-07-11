U.S.-China Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Discussions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, according to the State Department. The meeting marks their first in-person encounter at a time when trade tensions between the two powers are escalating, driven largely by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

Rubio's visit to Malaysia, his first trip to Asia since taking office, comes during a crucial period marked by a U.S. announcement to impose steep tariffs on several Asian countries and allies. The tariffs include percentages as high as 40% on Myanmar and Laos. This move intensifies U.S.-China tensions, especially as Beijing warns against being sidelined from global supply chains.

Amid these developments, China's Wang Yi has criticized the U.S., labeling its actions as 'unilateral bullying behavior.' The discussions in Kuala Lumpur are expected to cover regional security issues, comprehensive trade strategies, and China's involvement with Russia. Both diplomats will be navigating these delicate matters as they seek to maintain geopolitical stability.