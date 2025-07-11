Left Menu

Navigating Danger: Ships in Red Sea Broadcast Nationality for Safety Amid Houthi Threats

Ships in the Red Sea are signaling their nationality and religion to avoid Houthi attacks. Recent aggressions have heightened tensions in this vital oil and commodity route, leading to a sharp decrease in traffic and increased insurance costs. Seafarers express growing concern for their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:24 IST
Commercial ships navigating the precarious Red Sea are now resorting to broadcasting their nationality and religion through public tracking systems. This move aims to prevent attacks by Yemen's Houthis, who issued deadly strikes this week.

The Red Sea, a strategic channel for oil and commodities, has seen a marked decline in traffic since November 2023. Houthi forces align their actions with the Gaza conflict, declaring no safe passage for those linked to Israel, further fracturing maritime operations.

Armed guards and nationality-based messages like 'All Crew Muslim' are on the rise among vessels, reflecting the looming security crisis. However, maritime experts believe these measures might be ineffective against Houthi intelligence. Despite increased due diligence, maritime risks remain high, prompting a surge in insurance costs and vessel rerouting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

