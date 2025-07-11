Navigating Danger: Ships in Red Sea Broadcast Nationality for Safety Amid Houthi Threats

Commercial ships navigating the precarious Red Sea are now resorting to broadcasting their nationality and religion through public tracking systems. This move aims to prevent attacks by Yemen's Houthis, who issued deadly strikes this week.

The Red Sea, a strategic channel for oil and commodities, has seen a marked decline in traffic since November 2023. Houthi forces align their actions with the Gaza conflict, declaring no safe passage for those linked to Israel, further fracturing maritime operations.

Armed guards and nationality-based messages like 'All Crew Muslim' are on the rise among vessels, reflecting the looming security crisis. However, maritime experts believe these measures might be ineffective against Houthi intelligence. Despite increased due diligence, maritime risks remain high, prompting a surge in insurance costs and vessel rerouting.

(With inputs from agencies.)