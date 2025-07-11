Global Markets Waver Amid Trump's Tariff Rampage

Global equity markets experienced a downturn on Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent tariffs on Canadian imports. Investors are bracing for further tension as Trump plans to impose tariffs on the European Union, potentially sparking a retaliatory trade conflict.

On Wall Street, key indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.56%, S&P 500 dipping 0.33%, and Nasdaq Composite declining 0.16%. While the Nasdaq is up for the fourth consecutive week, the Dow and S&P 500 headed for weekly losses.

Market excitement, partly driven by Nvidia's new valuation milestone and optimistic earnings expectations, faces dampening due to the trade policies. The dollar's fluctuations and Treasury yields also reflect investor anxiety as the economic landscape remains volatile amid ongoing trade negotiations.