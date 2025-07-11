Left Menu

Global Markets Waver Amid Trump's Tariff Rampage

Global equity markets dipped on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements on Canada and anticipated tariffs on the EU brought fresh uncertainty. Despite Wall Street's earlier highs, indexes fell. Meanwhile, Trump's trade measures and random after-market announcements continue to cause investor unease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:48 IST
Global Markets Waver Amid Trump's Tariff Rampage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity markets experienced a downturn on Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of imminent tariffs on Canadian imports. Investors are bracing for further tension as Trump plans to impose tariffs on the European Union, potentially sparking a retaliatory trade conflict.

On Wall Street, key indexes fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.56%, S&P 500 dipping 0.33%, and Nasdaq Composite declining 0.16%. While the Nasdaq is up for the fourth consecutive week, the Dow and S&P 500 headed for weekly losses.

Market excitement, partly driven by Nvidia's new valuation milestone and optimistic earnings expectations, faces dampening due to the trade policies. The dollar's fluctuations and Treasury yields also reflect investor anxiety as the economic landscape remains volatile amid ongoing trade negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025