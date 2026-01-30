Wall Street's ‌main indexes fell on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq leading declines as investors were rattled by the latest earnings reports and worried about whether hefty spending on artificial intelligence would pay off for mega-cap tech companies.

Microsoft slumped 12% after the software giant's cloud revenue failed to impress and stoked fears ⁠the hefty outlays behind its OpenAI alliance were not reaping returns fast enough. It was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 while other software stocks also tumbled with SAP's cautious cloud outlook sending its U.S. shares down more than 15% and ServiceNow shares down more than 11% as its earnings report added to the gloom. "Microsoft disappointed and there are some genuine concerns that AI investments will eat the ​software companies' lunches," said John Praveen, managing director & Co-CIO, Paleo Leon in Princeton, New Jersey.

Investors are trying to "reduce exposure to stocks and play it safe" against a backdrop of broader ‍uncertainties including who the Federal Reserve's next Chair will be and how many interest rate cuts it will make, according to Praveen who also cited political uncertainties related to Washington's stance against Iran and Greenland and the potential for a U.S. government shutdown. "There are all sorts of storm clouds in the background," he said.

At 2:20 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.98 points, or 0.11%, to 48,962.62, the S&P 500 lost 36.55 points, or 0.52%, to 6,941.48 and the ⁠Nasdaq Composite lost ‌297.39 points, or 1.25%, to 23,560.06. Other software companies ⁠under pressure besides Microsoft included Salesforce, down 7% and Oracle, down 4%. Adobe lost 3% and cloud security firm Datadog fell 8.8%.

Elsewhere among megacap companies, Tesla

shares fell 2.4%, after the electric-vehicle maker outlined plans to more than double capital expenditures ‍to a record level. Among the S&P 500's 11 major industry sectors, technology was the biggest laggard, down 2.8%. Communications services was the biggest gainer, up more than 2% as Facebook parent

Meta jumped 10.3%, bucking the trend among megacaps. The ​social media giant paired an upbeat revenue forecast with a 73% jump in this year's capex budget.

In other positive news, technology bellwether IBM

shares jumped about 3% after beating ⁠estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings. The energy index was the second biggest gainer up 1.9% on the back of surging oil prices, with Brent crude futures hitting a near six-month high on rising concerns about a possible U.S. military attack on Iran. In ⁠other notable earnings, Caterpillar and Mastercard added about 3% and 3.8%, respectively, after posting a higher profit for the quarter. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin rose 6% after forecasting 2026 earnings above Wall Street expectations. Southwest Airlines shares advanced 18.6% after the carrier forecast a stronger-than-expected annual profit, making it the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainer so far on Thursday. Among other stock moves, rare-earth miners slid ⁠following a report the Trump Administration would step back from critical mineral price floors.

USA Rare Earth fell 11%, MP Materials was down 8.5%, while Critical Metals sank 15.7% and United States Antimony ⁠dropped over 14%. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a ‌1.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE where there were 524 new highs and 161 new lows. On the Nasdaq, 1,765 stocks rose and 2,925 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.66-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows while the Nasdaq ⁠Composite recorded 81 new highs and 200 new lows.

