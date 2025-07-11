Left Menu

Court Rules Against Novartis: Generic Version of Entresto to Launch by 2026

A Delaware federal judge has ruled that Novartis cannot prevent MSN Pharmaceuticals from introducing a generic version of its heart-failure drug, Entresto, until 2026. The ruling rejected Novartis' patent infringement claim. The launch of the generic could significantly impact Novartis' market share in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:52 IST
Court Rules Against Novartis: Generic Version of Entresto to Launch by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal setback, Novartis has been denied its attempt to block the launch of a generic version of its profitable heart-failure drug, Entresto. The Delaware federal judge's ruling permits MSN Pharmaceuticals to move forward with production of the generic alternative until at least late 2026.

The court's decision rejected Novartis' claim that MSN's generic product would infringe on its existing patents. Consequently, this development could lead to a substantial reduction in Novartis' market hold, as MSN pushes ahead to receive U.S. FDA approval by mid-July, eyeing a potential launch soon thereafter.

According to company reports, Entresto generated over $7.8 billion in global revenue for Novartis last year. The court's decision has already had an impact on the company's stock, which fell by over 2% following the announcement. Despite previous legal wins delaying the generic's market entry, Novartis faces mounting challenges as competitors step up their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025