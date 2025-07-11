Court Rules Against Novartis: Generic Version of Entresto to Launch by 2026

In a significant legal setback, Novartis has been denied its attempt to block the launch of a generic version of its profitable heart-failure drug, Entresto. The Delaware federal judge's ruling permits MSN Pharmaceuticals to move forward with production of the generic alternative until at least late 2026.

The court's decision rejected Novartis' claim that MSN's generic product would infringe on its existing patents. Consequently, this development could lead to a substantial reduction in Novartis' market hold, as MSN pushes ahead to receive U.S. FDA approval by mid-July, eyeing a potential launch soon thereafter.

According to company reports, Entresto generated over $7.8 billion in global revenue for Novartis last year. The court's decision has already had an impact on the company's stock, which fell by over 2% following the announcement. Despite previous legal wins delaying the generic's market entry, Novartis faces mounting challenges as competitors step up their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)