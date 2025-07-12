Left Menu

FundsIndia Welcomes Akshay Sapru as New Group CEO

FundsIndia has appointed Akshay Sapru as its Group CEO. Supported by WestBridge Capital, Sapru will guide the company's strategic growth. With over 27 years in BFSI, his leadership aims to elevate FundsIndia into a top-tier digital wealth management provider, according to Managing Partner Sandeep Singhal.

Updated: 12-07-2025 17:48 IST
FundsIndia, a digital platform for mutual funds and investment solutions, announced the appointment of Akshay Sapru as its Group Chief Executive Officer on Saturday.

The company, backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital, stated that Sapru will report directly to the Board of Directors. His role will involve spearheading the strategic direction and growth of the firm across all its verticals.

With over 27 years of experience in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, Sapru is expected to leverage his extensive domain knowledge and leadership skills to transform FundsIndia into a full-service digital wealth management solutions provider. WestBridge Capital's Managing Partner, Sandeep Singhal, emphasized Sapru's vital role in accelerating the company's growth journey and enhancing client value across India.

