BJP's Amit Malviya Challenges Mamata Banerjee on Bangladeshi Voter List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its political blitz against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Sunday, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya revisited a two-decade-old allegation, questioning Banerjee's failure to submit a 'Bangladeshi voters list' she claimed to possess during a Parliamentary session in 2005.

At the time, Banerjee had alarmed the Lok Sabha by stating that the infiltration in Bengal had become a disaster and demanded discussions on the issue. Malviya's remarks have rekindled the conversation as he accused Banerjee of hiding the list, questioning her motives two decades later. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has expressed concerns over fake voters and called for a 'cleansing' of the electoral rolls.

Adhikari advocates the adoption of measures similar to Bihar's recent electoral roll revisions, a move opposed by various parties including Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). Amidst these developments, Adhikari also highlights issues of citizenship proof and the protection of Rohingya Muslims by the TMC, framing it as a protection for infiltrators. This controversy adds another layer to the state's turbulent political landscape.