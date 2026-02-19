Left Menu

Bus Syndicate Challenges 'Unethical' Requisition for Upcoming West Bengal Elections

The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates in West Bengal has criticized the government's requisition of buses for the 2026 Assembly elections, calling it unethical. They demand organized coordination and clarity on compensation. The council urges intervention by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address these concerns swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:36 IST
Bus Syndicate Challenges 'Unethical' Requisition for Upcoming West Bengal Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates has raised concerns over the requisition of buses for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, labeling the move as 'unethical.' They allege that buses are being taken directly from routes before any official election schedule has been announced, causing disruptions for commuters and operators.

The representative body has communicated with state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty and Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan, advocating for a coordinated approach involving route committees and syndicates before taking vehicles. They emphasize that discussions regarding daily remuneration, excluding diesel costs, have not yet reached a conclusion, leaving operators in ambiguity regarding compensation.

The council is seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stressing their willingness to cooperate with election needs. However, they demand Rs 4,000 for local buses and higher amounts for deluxe buses, alongside advance payments and separate requisition protocols between the Election Commission and police to avoid arbitrary seizures.

