West Bengal's Pre-Election Police Shuffle: Strategic Moves

The West Bengal government announced a significant reshuffle of its police force on Thursday, involving four IPS officers, including three Superintendents of Police, as part of pre-election preparations.

According to official sources, Alipurduar SP Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale has been transferred to a senior post in the North Bengal Intelligence Bureau. Meanwhile, Arish Bilal, previously a Senior Superintendent in the state Intelligence Branch, takes over as the new SP of Basirhat Police District. This reshuffle saw Dr Hossain Mehedi Rehman forward to spearhead the Jangipur Police District, with the current SP of Jangipur PD, Amit Kumar Shaw, moving to Alipurduar.

The rearrangement is one in a continuous series of personnel adjustments by the state, including reassignments on February 15, January 30, and 31. These tactical shifts demonstrate the administration's rigorous strategy to ensure policing efficacy in light of the impending Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)