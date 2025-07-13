Congress Gears Up for Strategic Talks Ahead of Pivotal Monsoon Session

In a strategic move, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has scheduled a meeting with the Congress Parliamentary strategic group for July 15. The agenda is to formalize strategies for the Monsoon session of Parliament set to commence from July 21 lasting until August 21, excluding August 13 and 14.

Simultaneously, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced an all-party meeting taking place on July 19, ahead of the aforementioned session. This meeting is anticipated to set the tone for collaborative discussions as the Monsoon session, crucially following the domestic ripples of Operation Sindoor, approaches.

The Monsoon session marks the first assembly post-Operation Sindoor, initiated by India in response to a terror incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 7. The preceding Budget session included significant progress such as the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the session log recorded 26 sittings between both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)