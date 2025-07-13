Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Strategic Talks Ahead of Pivotal Monsoon Session

Congress Parliamentary Party Chair Sonia Gandhi summons a strategic meeting on July 15, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches, starting July 21. The Central Government schedules an all-party meeting on July 19. The session follows India's Operation Sindoor after a Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:42 IST
Congress Gears Up for Strategic Talks Ahead of Pivotal Monsoon Session
CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, has scheduled a meeting with the Congress Parliamentary strategic group for July 15. The agenda is to formalize strategies for the Monsoon session of Parliament set to commence from July 21 lasting until August 21, excluding August 13 and 14.

Simultaneously, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced an all-party meeting taking place on July 19, ahead of the aforementioned session. This meeting is anticipated to set the tone for collaborative discussions as the Monsoon session, crucially following the domestic ripples of Operation Sindoor, approaches.

The Monsoon session marks the first assembly post-Operation Sindoor, initiated by India in response to a terror incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 7. The preceding Budget session included significant progress such as the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the session log recorded 26 sittings between both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025