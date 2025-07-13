Left Menu

Crackdown on Counterfeit Fertilisers: A Call to Action

Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraja Singh Chouhan has called upon states and union territories to combat the sale of counterfeit and substandard fertilisers. States are urged to monitor production, test products, and act against culprits as part of a campaign to support farmers and maintain agricultural standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A nationwide crackdown on counterfeit and substandard fertilisers has been initiated by Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraja Singh Chouhan. In a concerted effort to protect the agricultural sector, Chouhan has urged states and union territories to enact stringent measures against fraudulent fertiliser practices.

Chouhan's directive to the chief ministers includes regular monitoring of fertiliser production and sales, alongside conducting sampling and product testing. He has insisted that forced tagging of nano-fertilisers or bio-stimulant products with traditional fertilisers must cease immediately, enforcing strict legal repercussions for offenders.

The minister also called for the development of feedback systems involving farmers in the monitoring process, alongside educational efforts to help farmers distinguish genuine products. Chouhan emphasized the importance of providing quality fertilisers timely and affordably, acknowledging agriculture's critical role in India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

