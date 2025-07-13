State Government Swiftly Delivers Aid to Gambhira Bridge Accident Victims

In a decisive move, the State Government, led by the Chief Minister, has swiftly extended aid to families affected by the tragic Mujpur-Gambhira bridge collapse. The incident, which occurred on July 9, led to 20 fatalities and numerous injuries when a section of the bridge fell into the Mahisagar river.

Today, cheques totaling Rs 62 lakh were distributed, providing Rs 4 lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. Support was delivered by Member of Parliament Jasubhai Rathva and MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala. The urgent aid reflects the government's commitment to aiding victims promptly.

The state has acted to ensure accountability; preliminary investigations have prompted the suspension of four officers, including key engineers associated with the bridge. Additionally, the Chief Minister has mandated rigorous inspections of other state bridges to ensure the public's safety.