LG Sinha Empowers Terror Victims: 40 Jobs Distributed in Baramulla

In a decisive move to support victims of terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed 40 appointment letters in Baramulla on Sunday. Emphasizing the government's commitment to assisting victims, Sinha interacted with their families, announcing measures including job placements, financial aid, and inquiries to address property-related grievances.

Addressing the media, LG Sinha stated that eligible individuals would receive government employment, and those lacking financial aid would benefit from new provisions. He highlighted the launch of a helpline for terror victims, facilitating inquiry processes. Sinha assured that unresolved FIRs would be registered, and confiscated properties would be returned.

In his address, LG Sinha accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir by nurturing terrorism. Speaking in Anantnag, he highlighted concerns over certain external and internal elements opposing the region's development. Chiefly commending the dedication of local police and security forces, Sinha called for societal unity to oppose disruptive influences.

