LG Sinha Empowers Terror Victims: 40 Jobs Distributed in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha distributed 40 appointment letters to terror victims in Baramulla, signaling government support through jobs and compensation. Sinha also criticized Pakistan for disrupting peace in the region and praised local forces for their efforts to maintain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to support victims of terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha distributed 40 appointment letters in Baramulla on Sunday. Emphasizing the government's commitment to assisting victims, Sinha interacted with their families, announcing measures including job placements, financial aid, and inquiries to address property-related grievances.

Addressing the media, LG Sinha stated that eligible individuals would receive government employment, and those lacking financial aid would benefit from new provisions. He highlighted the launch of a helpline for terror victims, facilitating inquiry processes. Sinha assured that unresolved FIRs would be registered, and confiscated properties would be returned.

In his address, LG Sinha accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir by nurturing terrorism. Speaking in Anantnag, he highlighted concerns over certain external and internal elements opposing the region's development. Chiefly commending the dedication of local police and security forces, Sinha called for societal unity to oppose disruptive influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

