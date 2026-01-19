Turkey's DEM Party says Syria deal leaves Ankara with 'no excuses', peace process must continue

Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party ‌said a deal integrating Syrian Kurdish ⁠forces with Damascus removed Ankara's long-standing argument that developments in Syria were ​blocking progress in a ‍domestic Kurdish peace process, in some of the party's first ⁠public comments ‌a ⁠day after the agreement.

Party co-leader ‍Tuncer Bakirhan told Reuters that ​rolling back Kurdish territorial gains across ⁠the border did not eliminate the ⁠need for talks at home, and cautioned ⁠against any assumption that the peace ⁠process ‌had become unnecessary following the Syria deal.

