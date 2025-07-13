Left Menu

Bihar Voter List Controversy: Sahani Demands Top Resignations Amid Foreign Nationals' Infiltration Claims

Amid allegations of foreign nationals infiltrating Bihar's voter list, Mukesh Sahani demands the resignation of India's Home Minister and Bihar's Chief Minister. This demand follows Supreme Court's approval for a Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls. Field officers report numerous non-citizens possessing Aadhaar and domicile documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:57 IST
Founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Mukesh Sahani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic twist to Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections, Mukesh Sahani, leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has called for the resignation of India's Union Home Minister and Bihar's Chief Minister. His demands follow alarming reports of foreign nationals allegedly infiltrating the state's voter list.

The Supreme Court recently approved a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, sparking controversy. Sahani criticized the government for its failure to secure the borders and safeguard the electoral process. He expressed concerns over individuals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal allegedly being registered as voters.

Amidst these claims, Election Commission of India (ECI) sources revealed that Booth Level Officers have discovered foreign nationals possessing Aadhaar cards and domicile certificates during electoral roll scrutiny. The ECI is intensifying efforts to ensure voter list integrity before elections, with a massive door-to-door campaign in progress, powered by thousands of officials and volunteers.

