Crackdown on Gambling: Major Raids in Telangana and Haryana

In a coordinated effort to dismantle illegal gambling operations, law enforcement agencies in Telangana and Haryana have conducted successful raids resulting in numerous arrests and the confiscation of large sums of money. The dual operations underscore the ongoing battle against illicit betting activities across India.

On July 12, the Meerpet police and the Special Operations Team (SOT) from LB Nagar executed a joint raid at a gambling den located in RMR Colony in Rangareddy district, Telangana. Acting on credible intelligence, they apprehended eight individuals who were found engaging in unauthorized gambling activities, seizing more than Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, two sets of playing cards, and eight mobile phones.

Simultaneously, in Haryana, the Chief Minister's Flying Squad conducted another high-profile raid on July 3 at a secretive gambling site in Karnal. This operation led to the arrest of 53 individuals and the recovery of approximately Rs 12 lakh, along with 46 mobile phones and multiple vehicles. DSP Sushil Kumar confirmed that the alleged leader of the operation, a man named Rinku, and other accused have been detained for further questioning, as authorities strive to dismantle the gambling network.