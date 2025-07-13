Left Menu

Swift Action on Road Repairs Amid Heavy Rains: Navsari Leads with Tech Initiatives

Amid monsoon-induced road and bridge damages, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directs urgent repairs. Navsari Municipal Corporation, under CM Patel and Commissioner Dev Chaudhary, launches tech-driven complaint systems, ensuring quick resolutions. New app feature enhances citizen engagement and responsive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:30 IST
Swift Action on Road Repairs Amid Heavy Rains: Navsari Leads with Tech Initiatives
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to extensive road and bridge damages caused by heavy monsoon rains, urgent repair directives were issued by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Roads & Buildings Department, along with municipalities and municipal corporations, are prioritizing these repairs, according to an official statement.

Navsari Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Dev Chaudhary under CM Patel's guidance, has launched significant measures to tackle road and civic issues swiftly. On July 8, 2025, the corporation introduced the 'CCRS - Comprehensive Complaint Redressal System', featuring a WhatsApp helpline for citizens to report potholes with photos and location specifics. Approximately 80 complaints are received daily, with 85% addressed the same day.

Enhancing direct public feedback mechanisms, Navsari Municipal Corporation added a 'Road Demand Request' feature to its NMC Connect app on July 9, 2025. This allows rapid submission and review of road-related requirements, linking directly to the CCRS portal for prompt action, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025