Swift Action on Road Repairs Amid Heavy Rains: Navsari Leads with Tech Initiatives

In response to extensive road and bridge damages caused by heavy monsoon rains, urgent repair directives were issued by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Roads & Buildings Department, along with municipalities and municipal corporations, are prioritizing these repairs, according to an official statement.

Navsari Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Dev Chaudhary under CM Patel's guidance, has launched significant measures to tackle road and civic issues swiftly. On July 8, 2025, the corporation introduced the 'CCRS - Comprehensive Complaint Redressal System', featuring a WhatsApp helpline for citizens to report potholes with photos and location specifics. Approximately 80 complaints are received daily, with 85% addressed the same day.

Enhancing direct public feedback mechanisms, Navsari Municipal Corporation added a 'Road Demand Request' feature to its NMC Connect app on July 9, 2025. This allows rapid submission and review of road-related requirements, linking directly to the CCRS portal for prompt action, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)