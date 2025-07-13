Yogi Adityanath Takes Action After Tragic Drain Accident in Lucknow

In a swift response to a tragic accident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the death of a youth who fell into a drain in the Thakurganj area on Saturday. Acting promptly, the Chief Minister ordered the suspension of the Junior Engineer, issued a notice to the Assistant Engineer, and announced financial aid of Rs 9 lakh for the victim's family.

Emphasizing accountability, the Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department to fully investigate the roles of officials and agencies involved in the Thakurganj accident. He further insisted on filing an FIR against the construction company responsible, to ensure due punishment for negligence.

Adityanath described the incident as a serious administrative failure necessitating immediate correction. He assured that the state government treats such incidents with utmost seriousness and is committed to preventing reoccurrences. The Lucknow administration has been instructed to provide comprehensive support to the victim's family, with a firm stance on citizen safety being the top government priority.

