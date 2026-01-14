Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

The Congress party has raised concerns over the police's handling of the alleged suicide of a farmer in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. On Tuesday, the party demanded the immediate removal of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district, warning of protests at the state police headquarters if action is not taken by January 15.

State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and the Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, expressed these demands at a press conference after meeting the deceased farmer Sukhwant Singh's family. Godiyal criticized the suspension of two sub-inspectors and the transfer of policemen as insufficient, calling for the SSP's removal to ensure an unbiased investigation.

The party claimed the farmer's death was symptomatic of a broader system failure under BJP's rule, alleging police inaction despite Sukhwant Singh's video testimony before his suicide. The Opposition emphasized the need for justice for Sukhwant's family, highlighting systemic issues plaguing farmers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)