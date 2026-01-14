Left Menu

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

The Congress party in Uttarakhand demands the removal of the Senior Superintendent of Police in the Udham Singh Nagar district following the alleged suicide of farmer Sukhwant Singh. Amidst claims of police harassment and system failure, the Congress plans to protest unless action is taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 14-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 00:23 IST
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised concerns over the police's handling of the alleged suicide of a farmer in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district. On Tuesday, the party demanded the immediate removal of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district, warning of protests at the state police headquarters if action is not taken by January 15.

State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and the Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, expressed these demands at a press conference after meeting the deceased farmer Sukhwant Singh's family. Godiyal criticized the suspension of two sub-inspectors and the transfer of policemen as insufficient, calling for the SSP's removal to ensure an unbiased investigation.

The party claimed the farmer's death was symptomatic of a broader system failure under BJP's rule, alleging police inaction despite Sukhwant Singh's video testimony before his suicide. The Opposition emphasized the need for justice for Sukhwant's family, highlighting systemic issues plaguing farmers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
2
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global
3
Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

 Russian Federation
4
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026