Supreme Court Demands Accountability for Dog-Bite Incidents

The Supreme Court is poised to enforce substantial compensation on states for incidents involving dog bites, highlighting a concerning gap in the implementation of stray animal regulations for half a decade.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria emphasized that even those who feed stray dogs will be held accountable for any resulting attacks.

Justice Nath questioned why those who care for these dogs do not assume full responsibility, challenging the idea that such animals should be allowed to roam and pose threats to public safety. The court is reviewing petitions aimed at amending its prior order from November 7, 2025, which mandated the removal of stray animals from public areas.

