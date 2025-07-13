Left Menu

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Dedicates New Temples to Enrich Cultural Heritage

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, chaired by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, dedicated five new temples to the public in July and plans five more in Reasi. Local communities will manage these sites, aiming to promote spirituality and cultural preservation while ensuring security with CCTV installations.

  • India

In a dedicated effort to enhance spirituality and preserve cultural heritage, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, under the guidance of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has opened five newly constructed temples to the public during its 75th meeting. This initiative also includes plans for five more temples in District Reasi.

Ahead of installing the Holy Idols in these temples, the Shrine Board conducted a spiritually enriching three-day Hawan and Puja ceremony at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra. Guided by Padma Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, these rituals were performed to invoke divine blessings, adhering to ancient Vedic traditions. Subsequently, Pran Pratishtha ceremonies and Kanya Poojan were held at each temple, marking their formal consecration with the presence of local community members and Shrine Board officials.

Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, announced that management of these temples will be handed over to local communities following the sacred ceremonies. This move aims to foster grassroots spiritual engagement and maintain the temples according to community traditions. To further ensure these sites' sanctity and security, the Shrine Board plans to install CCTV cameras. The communal offering of Halwa and Channa Prasad during these rituals underscored the event's traditional and cultural significance.

