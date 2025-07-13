Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Revisions in Bihar

Bihar is at the center of a growing controversy over voting rights, with CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya leading the charge against the Election Commission and the central government. Speaking in Patna, Bhattacharya condemned the government's reversal of a Supreme Court suggestion for an unbiased committee to oversee the Election Commission's formation.

Bhattacharya accused the Election Commission of ignoring judicial advice and instead listening only to government instructions. His remarks have added fuel to the ongoing protests in Bihar, which demand accountability and transparency in the electoral process amid allegations of manipulation and disenfranchisement.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar also voiced concerns, criticizing the Election Commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Kumar questioned the need for this revision given the January 2025 update, raising doubts about the integrity of the upcoming 2025 elections.