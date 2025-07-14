Tragic Reel: Teen Electrocuted in Social Media Stunt

A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life while attempting to film a social media reel atop a stationary train wagon at Nerul railway station in Navi Mumbai. Police confirmed the incident on Monday.

The teenager, identified as Arav Srivastava from Belapur, Navi Mumbai, visited the station with friends on July 6. According to Vashi Government Railway Police senior inspector Kiran Undre, Arav climbed the wagon, intending to prepare a reel but suffered an electric shock after coming into contact with a high-powered overhead cable.

Despite being rushed to a local hospital initially and later transferred to Airoli's Burns Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition, Arav succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event.

