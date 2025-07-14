High-Tech Security: Drones and Surveillance Boost Kanwar Yatra Safety

In a bid to ensure the safety and smooth passage of thousands of devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation has employed high-definition drones for route surveillance. Dubbed 'Jatayu Van', this advanced monitoring system transmits live feeds directly to the integrated command control center, offering real-time oversight of the pilgrimage routes.

The live footage is further accessible on mobile devices of concerned officials, facilitating quick coordination to address any potential disruptions or challenges faced by the pilgrims. As part of the welcoming arrangements, the corporation is also setting up a grand Shiv Darbar featuring a 30-foot idol of Lord Shiva, complementing the newly constructed resting area capable of accommodating over 100 people.

Moradabad Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel elaborated on the elaborate preparations, noting that significant progress has been made on road enhancements leading to key temples. In addition to municipal efforts, Uttar Pradesh police have mobilized the Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams, and Anti-Terror Squads to ensure order and security throughout the Kanwar Yatra. This religious expedition sees Kanwariyas traverse long distances to offer holy water at Lord Shiva shrines, marking an annual spiritual undertaking filled with devotion and fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)