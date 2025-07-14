New Guidelines Tackle Rising Threat of Radicalisation in Prisons

In response to mounting concerns over the radicalisation threat in prisons, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines to states and Union Territories. These guidelines are designed to identify, monitor, and rehabilitate radicalised inmates, highlighting the dire need for intervention in curtailing extremist ideologies within correctional facilities.

The MHA underscores that prisons can serve as fertile grounds for fostering radical beliefs due to their isolated nature. The Ministry has urged states to incorporate these guidelines into their prison management structures, cautioning that radicalisation is a precursor to various criminal activities that could compromise national security.

Key measures include individualized risk assessments, segregation of high-risk inmates, and the establishment of high-security complexes. The guidelines also stress the importance of rehabilitation programs, such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and vocational training, to support the reintegration of inmates back into society and reduce tendencies towards extremism.