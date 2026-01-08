Waist-to-Height Ratio: Redefining Obesity Risk Assessment
Recent research highlights the waist-to-height ratio as a more effective measure of obesity risk in older adults compared to BMI. The study suggests that adopting this ratio could improve early detection and preventive care, particularly as the UK faces increasing obesity-related health burdens with its aging population.
A recent study reveals that the waist-to-height ratio is a superior measure for assessing obesity risk in older adults compared to the traditional Body Mass Index (BMI).
As obesity and related diseases increasingly strain the UK's National Health Service, researchers from the Universities of Sheffield and Nottingham suggest adopting the waist-to-height ratio as a screening tool to better identify at-risk individuals.
Unlike BMI, the waist-to-height ratio more accurately reflects visceral fat, the type of fat impacting vital organs. This finding underscores the need for systemic changes, as ageing and environmental factors like food availability drive the obesity trend.
