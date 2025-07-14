Thousands of Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Kanwar Yatra
Thousands of Kanwaria pilgrims gathered at Kashi Vishwanath temple on the first Monday of Sawan. Devotees express their spiritual aspirations while Ayodhya's municipal preparation ensures a safe pilgrimage. The annual Kanwar Yatra, marked by devotion and traditional rituals, sees pilgrims offering Ganges water at Shiva temples.
- Country:
- India
In a significant display of devotion, approximately 10,000 Kanwaria pilgrims have converged at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the auspicious first Monday of Sawan. Devotees like Amar Yadav highlighted the immense turnout, underscoring the religious fervor prevalent during this period.
Among the faithful, Rupesh Kumar from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, shared his spiritual journey, stating that he seeks nothing from the divine but the opportunity to offer water to his god, standing since 1 AM. Vivek Singh from Hardoi emphasized his desire for purification and wisdom for all believers, chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' with zeal.
As the Kanwar Yatra gains momentum, Ayodhya's Mayor, Girish Pati Tripathi, assured that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has committed to providing a hygienic environment, with plans to honor the Kanwariyas with flower showers.
ALSO READ
Chief Minister's Spiritual Journey Spurs Environmental Promise
Amarnath Yatra 2023: A Spiritual Journey with Enhanced Security
Lakhanpur: The New Gateway to Spiritual Journeys in Jammu and Kashmir
Amarnath Yatra Begins: Devotees Embark on Spiritual Journey Amidst Tight Security
Uttar Pradesh Clears Land for NSG Hub in Ayodhya