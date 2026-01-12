BJP's Roadmap to 2027: Pankaj Chaudhary Kicks Off Campaign in Ayodhya

BJP's Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary officially launched the party's campaign for the 2027 assembly elections from Ayodhya on Monday, affirming the party's intent to reclaim power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chaudhary, who received a warm reception in Ayodhya, addressed both party workers and local residents. He expressed gratitude towards the central leadership for entrusting him with the significant responsibility of leading the party in India's most populous state.

During his visit, Chaudhary outlined the party's strategy for the Awadh region, covering 86 assembly seats across 14 districts. His tour included meetings with 63 MLAs, seven ministers, and a number of party workers, strengthening the party's resolve to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)