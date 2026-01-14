Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraudulent Recruitment Agencies in Goa: CM Sawant’s Stand

Goa’s government, under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, is taking legal action against recruitment agencies involved in unethical and fraudulent practices related to overseas employment. While the government conducts awareness campaigns, no new regulatory proposals are currently under consideration. Complaints have surfaced regarding exorbitant fees and misleading job information.

Updated: 14-01-2026 18:45 IST
In a stern warning to recruitment agencies in Goa involved in fraudulent activities, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that legal action is being pursued against those facilitating dishonest overseas employment. This revelation came during his address to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, highlighting the rampant unethical practices plaguing the sector.

Despite numerous complaints against these agencies, including exorbitant fees and deceptive job offers, the government currently has no plans to implement new legislative or regulatory measures to tackle the issue. However, CM Sawant reassured that stringent legal measures are in place and being enforced whenever required.

The government has been proactive in educating the public and youth about the potential risks of engaging with unauthorized recruiters. Awareness programs in educational institutions and public spaces aim to sensitize job seekers. Police officers have been trained to identify and act against fraudulent practices, enhancing efforts to curb this growing menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

